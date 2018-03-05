All apartments in Fish Hawk
15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

15704 Fishhawk Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15704 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Immediate Occupancy Available for this nicely done and private townhome at the end of a cul de sac. No backyard neighbors, just wonderful wooded view. Custom painting throughout, plus newer laminate floors. Crown molding and nice window treatments. Large welcoming foyer and dining room. Kitchen is open to great room and sliding glass doors. Powder bath and storage downstairs. Kitchen features refinished cabinets, breakfast bar and closet pantry. Upstairs actually has 2 Master Bedrooms with their own private baths. Hallway features inside laundry with newer washer and dryer. This is a beautifully done townhome, one of the larger units in the community. Gated, with a private community pool. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, parks and area beaches, plus excellent school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
