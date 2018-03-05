15704 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Immediate Occupancy Available for this nicely done and private townhome at the end of a cul de sac. No backyard neighbors, just wonderful wooded view. Custom painting throughout, plus newer laminate floors. Crown molding and nice window treatments. Large welcoming foyer and dining room. Kitchen is open to great room and sliding glass doors. Powder bath and storage downstairs. Kitchen features refinished cabinets, breakfast bar and closet pantry. Upstairs actually has 2 Master Bedrooms with their own private baths. Hallway features inside laundry with newer washer and dryer. This is a beautifully done townhome, one of the larger units in the community. Gated, with a private community pool. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, parks and area beaches, plus excellent school district.