15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in a gated and maintenance free subdivision in beautiful FishHawk Ranch. This unit backs to conservation area so no backyard neighbors here. It is an end unit so there's more natural light coming in. Home features a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, and a half bath on the first floor with wood look tile flooring. Both bedrooms are on the 2nd floor and have their own private bathrooms and lots of closet space. The community offers amenities such as water parks, pools, gym, theater, tennis, roller hockey and basketball courts, baseball field and a 25 mile nature trail. And top rated schools within the community is a plus. Zoned for Bevis Elementary, Barrington Middle and Newsome High school. Walking distance to bus "park and ride" that goes to MacDill. Call me now and see this beautiful townhome!!!