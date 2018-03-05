All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

15702 Fishhawk Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15702 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in a gated and maintenance free subdivision in beautiful FishHawk Ranch. This unit backs to conservation area so no backyard neighbors here. It is an end unit so there's more natural light coming in. Home features a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, and a half bath on the first floor with wood look tile flooring. Both bedrooms are on the 2nd floor and have their own private bathrooms and lots of closet space. The community offers amenities such as water parks, pools, gym, theater, tennis, roller hockey and basketball courts, baseball field and a 25 mile nature trail. And top rated schools within the community is a plus. Zoned for Bevis Elementary, Barrington Middle and Newsome High school. Walking distance to bus "park and ride" that goes to MacDill. Call me now and see this beautiful townhome!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15702 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa