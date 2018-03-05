All apartments in Fish Hawk
15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE

15634 Starling Water Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15634 Starling Water Dr, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must see this Beautiful FishHawk Ranch home. Very open floorplan with large formal dining room, family room off the kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout main living area and carpeting in all bedrooms as well as the den. Beautiful kitchen with 42' cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and large breakfast nook. There is a den that could be used as an extra bedroom. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Master bathroom has granite counters, his and her vanity sinks, garden tub, and separate stand up shower. Screened in lanai off the family room. Interior laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE have any available units?
15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE have?
Some of 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15634 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
