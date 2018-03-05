All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE

15517 Starling Water Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15517 Starling Water Dr, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the lovely village of Starling, this 5 bed, 3 baths, 3 car garage home has everything FishHawk Ranch is known for: a fantastic neighborhood, amazing views, and a great sense of community. Enter the home and you’ll be impressed by the extensive ceramic tile, arched walkways, wall niches, vaulted ceilings, custom lighting and ceiling fans throughout. The large dining/living room with stunning wood flooring is great for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, beautiful granite counters, a full suite of stainless steel appliances, built-in desk, and stone backsplash. A prep island and walk-in pantry provide ample storage space. Enjoy family meals in the separate breakfast nook. The family room with vaulted ceiling offers plenty of space for large furniture. Walk through the sliding glass doors with transom window out to the covered and screened in lanai complete with pavers. A beautiful getaway with manicured & fenced in backyard! The master suite boasts plush wall to wall carpeting, a 14x8 sitting area, and master bath fully equipped with custom cabinetry, granite counters, a dual sink vanity, water closet, stunning shower, and very spacious walk-in. Walk upstairs to the bonus room, complete with storage closet, 3rd bathroom, and built-in storage. The 5th bedroom with French doors could easily become the den, playroom or home office. This home also includes a water softener! All lawn maintenance is included in rent services! Call today, this home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE have any available units?
15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE have?
Some of 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
