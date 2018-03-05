15517 STARLING WATER DRIVE

Amenities

Located in the lovely village of Starling, this 5 bed, 3 baths, 3 car garage home has everything FishHawk Ranch is known for: a fantastic neighborhood, amazing views, and a great sense of community. Enter the home and you’ll be impressed by the extensive ceramic tile, arched walkways, wall niches, vaulted ceilings, custom lighting and ceiling fans throughout. The large dining/living room with stunning wood flooring is great for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, beautiful granite counters, a full suite of stainless steel appliances, built-in desk, and stone backsplash. A prep island and walk-in pantry provide ample storage space. Enjoy family meals in the separate breakfast nook. The family room with vaulted ceiling offers plenty of space for large furniture. Walk through the sliding glass doors with transom window out to the covered and screened in lanai complete with pavers. A beautiful getaway with manicured & fenced in backyard! The master suite boasts plush wall to wall carpeting, a 14x8 sitting area, and master bath fully equipped with custom cabinetry, granite counters, a dual sink vanity, water closet, stunning shower, and very spacious walk-in. Walk upstairs to the bonus room, complete with storage closet, 3rd bathroom, and built-in storage. The 5th bedroom with French doors could easily become the den, playroom or home office. This home also includes a water softener! All lawn maintenance is included in rent services! Call today, this home won't last long!