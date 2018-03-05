All apartments in Fish Hawk
15506 GANNETGLADE LANE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:24 PM

15506 GANNETGLADE LANE

15506 Gannetglade Lane · (813) 944-7806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15506 Gannetglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2229 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY***

** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=T8NYdX8yePZ&mls=1 ** Delightful 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home in FishHawk's Gannet Glade enclave! This home's four bedrooms add versatility to the layout while classic built-in features add to its charm.

The formal living room welcomes you with pristine tile and a large picture window for plenty of natural light. Past the living room, you'll find the kitchen with stainless steel gas appliances and granite countertops. Recessed lighting and built-in plant shelves add charm to this roomy kitchen layout.

The kitchen overlooks the family room, which has light wood flooring and leads to the covered, screened lanai. Enjoy the extra comfort of the outdoor ceiling fan while relaxing outdoors or entertaining guests.

Double tray ceilings give the master suite an elegant feel. The en suite bathroom includes a dual sink vanity, enclosed shower, and a separate garden tub. A large walk-in closet completes the master suite.

Three additional bedrooms feature carpeting and ceiling fans for extra comfort.

This move-in ready home will also have brand new carpet installed prior to move-in! Don't worry about bringing the lawnmower - complete lawn maintenance is included in the monthly rent saving you time and money!

Call today for a showing of this adorable home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE have any available units?
15506 GANNETGLADE LANE has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE have?
Some of 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15506 GANNETGLADE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE does offer parking.
Does 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE have a pool?
No, 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE have accessible units?
No, 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15506 GANNETGLADE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
