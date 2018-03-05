15506 GANNETGLADE LANE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY***



** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=T8NYdX8yePZ&mls=1 ** Delightful 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home in FishHawk's Gannet Glade enclave! This home's four bedrooms add versatility to the layout while classic built-in features add to its charm.



The formal living room welcomes you with pristine tile and a large picture window for plenty of natural light. Past the living room, you'll find the kitchen with stainless steel gas appliances and granite countertops. Recessed lighting and built-in plant shelves add charm to this roomy kitchen layout.



The kitchen overlooks the family room, which has light wood flooring and leads to the covered, screened lanai. Enjoy the extra comfort of the outdoor ceiling fan while relaxing outdoors or entertaining guests.



Double tray ceilings give the master suite an elegant feel. The en suite bathroom includes a dual sink vanity, enclosed shower, and a separate garden tub. A large walk-in closet completes the master suite.



Three additional bedrooms feature carpeting and ceiling fans for extra comfort.



This move-in ready home will also have brand new carpet installed prior to move-in! Don't worry about bringing the lawnmower - complete lawn maintenance is included in the monthly rent saving you time and money!



Call today for a showing of this adorable home!