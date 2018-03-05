All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 15447 Osprey Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15447 Osprey Glen Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

15447 Osprey Glen Drive

15447 Osprey Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15447 Osprey Glen Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home in FishHawk Ranch - Please call or text William Acosta @ 813-760-7812 for showings and property information. Welcome home to this beautiful single family home situated on a large corner lot in the popular FishHawk Ranch. This home offers an open floor plan complete with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a large master suite with 2 spacious closets, granite counters, a separate laundry room off of the garage and a screened in lanai. All of this plus the home is zoned for A+ rated schools, various community amenities and within a short distance to many stores and shops. Come and experience all that FishHawk Ranch has to offer!! *** A one time $75 processing fee will be collected at time of move in.

(RLNE5814417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15447 Osprey Glen Drive have any available units?
15447 Osprey Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15447 Osprey Glen Drive have?
Some of 15447 Osprey Glen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15447 Osprey Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15447 Osprey Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15447 Osprey Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15447 Osprey Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15447 Osprey Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15447 Osprey Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 15447 Osprey Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15447 Osprey Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15447 Osprey Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15447 Osprey Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 15447 Osprey Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 15447 Osprey Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15447 Osprey Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15447 Osprey Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15447 Osprey Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15447 Osprey Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa