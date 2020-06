15017 EAGLEPARK PLACE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage

GORGEOUS CUSTOM BUILT HANNAH-BARTOLETTA HOME IN THE GATED EAGLE RIDGE IN FISHHAWK RANCH.WALK TO BEVIS ELEMENTARY/DAYCARE/FISHHAWK LIBRARY(OSPREY CLUB-POOL-KIDS WET PLAY ZONE)/BASKETBALL COURTS & OSPREY RIDGE SKATE PARK.THIS HOME SITS ON ONE OF THE LARGEST LOTS IN FISHHAWK RANCH BACKING TO PRIVATE WOODED AREA & NATURE TRAIL. THIS HOME HAS MANY GREAT UPGRADES TO INCLUDE PLANTATION SHUTTERS ACROSS FRONT OF HOME. DOUBLE ENTRY LEADED GLASS DOORS GREET YOU AS YOU ENTER TO VOLUME CEILINGS. THERE ARE GORGEOUS ART NICHES IN THE HOME & WONDERFUL 8' DOORWAYS.TRIPLE SLIDING DOORS LEAD YOU OUT TO THE PRIVATE OVERSIZED LANAI/POOL AREA WITH A HUGE PERFECTLY LANDSCAPED BACKYARD.A LARGE PORTION OF THE LANAI IS UNDER ROOF SO YOU CAN ENJOY YOUR PRIVATE LANAI AREA EVEN DURING THE RAIN.THE SPACIOUS KITCHEN HAS A HUGE BAR WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS/WOOD CABINETS/OVERSIZED CENTER ISLAND WITH ELECTRICAL OUTLETS.THERE ARE TONS OF CABINETS AND EXTRA STORAGE IN THE LAUNDRY ROOM.THE KITCHEN IS OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM WHICH HAS VAULTED CEILINGS/PRIVATE FIREPLACE & GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE BACK WITH TRIPLE SLIDERS LEADING OUT TO THE LANAI.THE MASTER SUITE IS OVERSIZED WITH A SITTING AREA AND VIEWS OF THE LANAI WITH SLIDERS LEADING OUT TO YOUR PRIVATE POOL AREA. THE MASTER BATH HAS DUAL SINKS/LARGE JETTED TUB AND A SEPARATE WALK IN SHOWER. MASTER ALSO HAS WALK IN CLOSET. THE HOME HAS A 3 WAY BEDROOM SPLIT WITH MASTER ON ONE SIDE/2 BEDROOMS WITH A FULL BATH ON ANOTHER SIDE AND A 4TH BEDROOM WITH A FULL BATH IN THE BACK PAST THE FAMILY ROOM.