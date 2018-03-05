All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE

14804 Heronglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14804 Heronglen Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Awesome 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities. This home offers a ton of space, large open floor plan, 10' ceilings, entertaining kitchen with island, breakfast bar, closet pantry, stainless steel appliances, and corian counters. Plus this home features a formal dining room, formal den/study, a huge 2nd story bonus room, a downstairs master suite with his and her walk in closets, a huge back yard with no rear neighbors and more! Fishhawk Ranch offers residents a variety of amenities such as top schools, parks, pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, tennis, basketball, shopping, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE have any available units?
14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
