14804 HERONGLEN DRIVE

Amenities
Awesome 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities. This home offers a ton of space, large open floor plan, 10' ceilings, entertaining kitchen with island, breakfast bar, closet pantry, stainless steel appliances, and corian counters. Plus this home features a formal dining room, formal den/study, a huge 2nd story bonus room, a downstairs master suite with his and her walk in closets, a huge back yard with no rear neighbors and more! Fishhawk Ranch offers residents a variety of amenities such as top schools, parks, pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, tennis, basketball, shopping, etc.