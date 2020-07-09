All apartments in Fish Hawk
14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD
14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD

14318 Rolling Dune Road · No Longer Available
Location

14318 Rolling Dune Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Storage. Closets. And More Storage and Closets! This is an incredible 4 bedroom, 3 car "tandem" garage, new construction home in Fishhawk Ranch West, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities. Downstairs you will find beautiful "wood-like" tile floors, a formal dining room, large family room, butler pantry, under stair storage, the 4th bedroom that makes a perfect den/study, crown molding, plus a luxurious kitchen with built in table, all granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, separate cook top and dual ovens, and one of the largest walk-in pantries you have ever seen! Upstairs you will find a large bonus room perfect for a kids play area, 2 spacious bedrooms, convenient upstairs laundry, plus a huge master suite with his/her walk-in closets, dual vanities, glass enclosed shower, and garden tub. Outside, this home boasts a private front porch, professional landscaping, an extended brick-paved lanai with a custom built Pergola! As a Fishhawk Ranch resident you will have access to top rated schools and community amenities such as pools, clubhouses, playgrounds, dog parks, new shopping center and more! Lawn care included. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have any available units?
14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have?
Some of 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD offers parking.
Does 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD has a pool.
Does 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

