14318 ROLLING DUNE ROAD

Storage. Closets. And More Storage and Closets! This is an incredible 4 bedroom, 3 car "tandem" garage, new construction home in Fishhawk Ranch West, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities. Downstairs you will find beautiful "wood-like" tile floors, a formal dining room, large family room, butler pantry, under stair storage, the 4th bedroom that makes a perfect den/study, crown molding, plus a luxurious kitchen with built in table, all granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, separate cook top and dual ovens, and one of the largest walk-in pantries you have ever seen! Upstairs you will find a large bonus room perfect for a kids play area, 2 spacious bedrooms, convenient upstairs laundry, plus a huge master suite with his/her walk-in closets, dual vanities, glass enclosed shower, and garden tub. Outside, this home boasts a private front porch, professional landscaping, an extended brick-paved lanai with a custom built Pergola! As a Fishhawk Ranch resident you will have access to top rated schools and community amenities such as pools, clubhouses, playgrounds, dog parks, new shopping center and more! Lawn care included. Call today!