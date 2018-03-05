14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool media room

WOW! This home is a showstopper! Opportunities like this don’t come around often! This lovely 4 bedroom, split floor plan home is located on an oversized corner lot in the HEART of FishHawk’s newest community! POOL SERVICE, LAWN CARE & PEST CONTROL ARE ALL INCLUDED IN RENT PRICE! Zoned for “A” schools and just a short walk from community amenities! From the moment you arrive you will fall in love with the curb appeal! Inside awaits a bright foyer leading straight into the spacious home office behind double French doors! Kitchen is a DREAM featuring granite cabinets, designer 42” white cabinets, stainless appliances including gas range, center island with breakfast bar seating and huge closet pantry! Dining room and great room are all open to the kitchen, wonderful open concept floor plan! Master suite is privately located on the first floor with a lovely en-suite boasting his & her sinks, garden tub separate shower and the walk-in closet of your DREAMS! Move upstairs to find three more large bedrooms and an enormous BONUS room! The kids will love this layout upstairs! Game room, media room or just a second living area in general, the options are endless in this space! Outside on the grand pavered lanai is the sparkling swimming pool; summers here will be a BLAST! Fenced yard provides the peace of mind you want for pets to run and play! Come take a look for yourself!