All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD

14302 Rolling Dune Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14302 Rolling Dune Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
media room
WOW! This home is a showstopper! Opportunities like this don’t come around often! This lovely 4 bedroom, split floor plan home is located on an oversized corner lot in the HEART of FishHawk’s newest community! POOL SERVICE, LAWN CARE & PEST CONTROL ARE ALL INCLUDED IN RENT PRICE! Zoned for “A” schools and just a short walk from community amenities! From the moment you arrive you will fall in love with the curb appeal! Inside awaits a bright foyer leading straight into the spacious home office behind double French doors! Kitchen is a DREAM featuring granite cabinets, designer 42” white cabinets, stainless appliances including gas range, center island with breakfast bar seating and huge closet pantry! Dining room and great room are all open to the kitchen, wonderful open concept floor plan! Master suite is privately located on the first floor with a lovely en-suite boasting his & her sinks, garden tub separate shower and the walk-in closet of your DREAMS! Move upstairs to find three more large bedrooms and an enormous BONUS room! The kids will love this layout upstairs! Game room, media room or just a second living area in general, the options are endless in this space! Outside on the grand pavered lanai is the sparkling swimming pool; summers here will be a BLAST! Fenced yard provides the peace of mind you want for pets to run and play! Come take a look for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have any available units?
14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have?
Some of 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD offers parking.
Does 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD has a pool.
Does 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14302 ROLLING DUNE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa