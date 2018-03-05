All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 14238 Blue Dasher Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
14238 Blue Dasher Dr.
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

14238 Blue Dasher Dr.

14238 Blue Dasher Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14238 Blue Dasher Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14238 Blue Dasher Dr. Available 11/20/19 Beautiful Enclave At Boyette Home - You are viewing a beautifully maintained home nestled within the desirable Enclave at Boyette community in Riverview, Florida. This gated community boasts an open green space, dog park, and this home in particular has conservation directly to the side and behind it. The entire main level is tiled throughout and has an open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, large family area, formal dining space, bonus room/office, and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you'll find all 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an additional living space. Home can come vacant, partially, or completely furnished. Zoned for FishHawk Schools being; Stowers Elementary, Barrington Middle, and Newsome High School. Home shows off ceiling fans throughout, screened in lanai, additional garage storage, laundry room attached to to master suite, and much more. With all of the upgrades this home is better than brand new. *Home currently occupied so please call to request a showing* *Available for 11/20/19 move-in*

(RLNE5245163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. have any available units?
14238 Blue Dasher Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. have?
Some of 14238 Blue Dasher Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14238 Blue Dasher Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. offers parking.
Does 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. have a pool?
No, 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14238 Blue Dasher Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa