14238 Blue Dasher Dr. Available 11/20/19 Beautiful Enclave At Boyette Home - You are viewing a beautifully maintained home nestled within the desirable Enclave at Boyette community in Riverview, Florida. This gated community boasts an open green space, dog park, and this home in particular has conservation directly to the side and behind it. The entire main level is tiled throughout and has an open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, large family area, formal dining space, bonus room/office, and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you'll find all 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an additional living space. Home can come vacant, partially, or completely furnished. Zoned for FishHawk Schools being; Stowers Elementary, Barrington Middle, and Newsome High School. Home shows off ceiling fans throughout, screened in lanai, additional garage storage, laundry room attached to to master suite, and much more. With all of the upgrades this home is better than brand new. *Home currently occupied so please call to request a showing* *Available for 11/20/19 move-in*



(RLNE5245163)