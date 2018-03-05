All apartments in Fish Hawk
Location

11403 Coventry Grove Circle, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
dog park
playground
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Have you been looking for that special home that offers spacious rooms, a nice yard, and a community with amenities? Well this is it! Welcome to this nearly new 4 bed, 3.5 bath + den home featuring an open floor plan main living area. The great room features cathedral height ceilings and a sliding glass door leading to a screened lanai that runs the width of the home. A loft style bonus room on the second floor, plus a den with glass french doors adds to the appeal of this floor plan. Relax the day away in the garden tub in the first floor master bath. Enjoy year round outdoor amenities at the resort style pool, tot lot, dog park, as well as over 200 acres of preserves and miles of trails. Located close to shopping, restaurants, golf courses, and more! Come see for yourself what a wonderful community Channing Park is to live in, today!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11403 Coventry Grove Circle have any available units?
11403 Coventry Grove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 11403 Coventry Grove Circle have?
Some of 11403 Coventry Grove Circle's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11403 Coventry Grove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11403 Coventry Grove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11403 Coventry Grove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11403 Coventry Grove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11403 Coventry Grove Circle offer parking?
No, 11403 Coventry Grove Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11403 Coventry Grove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11403 Coventry Grove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11403 Coventry Grove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11403 Coventry Grove Circle has a pool.
Does 11403 Coventry Grove Circle have accessible units?
No, 11403 Coventry Grove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11403 Coventry Grove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11403 Coventry Grove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11403 Coventry Grove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11403 Coventry Grove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
