11308 Thames Fare Way

STUNNING FISHHAWK PROPERTY AVAILABLE OCTOBER 14TH Wonderful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Channing Park in the Fishhawk area. This beautiful home features an upgraded kitchen with 42inch rich wood raised panel cabinetry w/ crown molding, gorgeous granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Open family room features a triple slider opening onto a large open patio and back yard. Front facing den/office has a double door entry w/ tray ceiling & fan. Master suite is very spacious and features a master bath with a garden tub & an oversized shower. Two more bedrooms & full bath round out the living space. The Channing Park community is known for its superb amenity center & top-rated schools. The Channing Park community features a swimming pool, spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, community gathering room with kitchen, grilling area, dog park, skate park, half lot basketball court, and children play area. This fantastic amenity center is located only 2 blocks away. WOW. Top rated schools are also nearby. Contact us today to schedule your appointment to see this property''''?it not last long!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.