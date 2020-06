11305 THAMES FARE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

SUPER 3BD/2BA HOME IN CHANNING PARK OF FISHHAWK! GRANITE THROUGHOUT, TILE FLOORS EVERYWHERE EXCEPT BEDROOMS, NEUTRAL COLORS. LAWN FERTILIZATION AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED . LOCATED ON A PEACEFUL WOODED VIEW LOT WITHIN MINUTES TO THE AMENITIES CENTER. RENT INCLUDES USE OF CHANNING PARK AMENITIES CENTER WITH FITNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE W/KITCHEN, HOT TUB, HEATED LAP POOL & ADDITIONAL SECTION FOR PLAY, GAS GRILLS, DOG PARK, TOT LOT, SOCCER/FOOTBALL FIELD, BASKETBALL COURT, SKATEBOARD PARK, MILES OF JOGGING TRAILS AND SO MUCH MORE. GREAT SCHOOLS!!