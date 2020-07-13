/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM
160 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fern Park, FL
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Fern Park
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
14 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
31 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1312 sqft
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
42 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,156
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
24 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,256
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,026
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
84 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Casselberry Country Club
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$966
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
549 Queens Mirror Circle
549 Queens Mirror Circle, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1671 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in very desirable Casselberry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
644 Kenwick Cir Unit 104
644 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1126 sqft
Charming Updated 2/2 in Casselberry! - Charming Updated 2/2 in Casselberry! Spacious living and dining area with NEW flooring throughout. Kitchen highlights a breakfast bar and laundry closet with washer and dryer hook-ups.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
618 Kenwick Cir Apt 204
618 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
622 Kenwick Cir Apt 203
622 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Kenwick Cir
600 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
648 Kenwick Cir Apt 202
648 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1134 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath condo for rent $1195/month (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis
Results within 5 miles of Fern Park
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
44 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
45 Units Available
Azalea Park
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Incredible waterfront community near Colonial High School. Updated on-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and dog park. Extra storage, patio or balcony, and washer/dryer hookups available. Grilling area. Car wash area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
