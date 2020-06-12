2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Call today to view this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo over looking the the golf course in beautiful FeatherSound condominiums. FeatherSound is a gated community located moments from HWYUS-19 , 275 and the Clearwater and Indian Rock beaches. Located on the first floor you will enjoy the convenience of covered parking and easy access of a corner unit. This unit has a screened rear patio, washer & dryer, microwave, and garbage disposal. You will enjoy walk in closest and modern updated bathrooms. The unit currently occupied but won't last long. Reserve your new home today.