All apartments in Feather Sound
Find more places like 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Feather Sound, FL
/
2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE

2400 Feather Sound Drive · (407) 575-7731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Feather Sound
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2400 Feather Sound Drive, Feather Sound, FL 33762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Call today to view this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo over looking the the golf course in beautiful FeatherSound condominiums. FeatherSound is a gated community located moments from HWYUS-19 , 275 and the Clearwater and Indian Rock beaches. Located on the first floor you will enjoy the convenience of covered parking and easy access of a corner unit. This unit has a screened rear patio, washer & dryer, microwave, and garbage disposal. You will enjoy walk in closest and modern updated bathrooms. The unit currently occupied but won't last long. Reserve your new home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have any available units?
2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have?
Some of 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Feather Sound 1 BedroomsFeather Sound 2 Bedrooms
Feather Sound Apartments with BalconyFeather Sound Apartments with Parking
Feather Sound Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL
Safety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity