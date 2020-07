665 OLOLU DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

IN THE EXCLUSIVE AREA OF WINTERPARK, THERE IS 4 ROOMS AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINNING ROOM. COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM THE GRASS TO THE ROOF, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS, BEAUTIFUL NEW PORCELAIN TILE, NEW WINDOWS AND DOORS, NEW 5 AND 1/4 BASEBOARD AND CROWN MOLDING, NEW A/C SYSTEM, WATER HEATER AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BEAUTIFUL PATIO FOR WONDERFUL FAMILY PARTIES INCLUDING A FIRE PIT. NEW DOUBLE DETACHED CAR GARAGE WITH OPEN WALLS TO ALLOWED THE OWNER TO USE THIS SPACE FOR DIFFERENT ACTIVITIES INSTEAD OF "JUST PARKING". THE PROPERTY HAS AVAILABLE 6 PARKING SPACES AND A BEAUTIFUL FRONT YARD, WITH AN AMAZING OPEN PORCH WITH A BEAUTIFUL VIEW. 2 BLOCKS FROM I4, 12 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN AND 3 MINUTES FROM SHOPPING CENTERS, MOVIES, RESTAURANTS AND ALL THE BIG STORES THAT YOU ALWAYS NOW, HOMEDEPOT, PUBLIX, ETC.