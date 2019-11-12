4531 ELMCREST COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This charming updated 2/2 duplex is located in the Twin Oaks Patio Homes neighborhood right off of Edgewater Dr. It is light and bright with fresh paint and open floor plan. The kitchen has been updated with new counter tops and stove. It's open concept is perfect for entertaining. The bathrooms have also been updated with new vanities and paint. It has a private patio area and a fence is being installed for even more privacy in the backyard. There is a single car garage that has room for storage. Call your agent today to set up a showing.