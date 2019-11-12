All apartments in Fairview Shores
Find more places like 4531 ELMCREST COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview Shores, FL
/
4531 ELMCREST COURT
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

4531 ELMCREST COURT

4531 Elmcrest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview Shores
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4531 Elmcrest Court, Fairview Shores, FL 32804
Fairview Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming updated 2/2 duplex is located in the Twin Oaks Patio Homes neighborhood right off of Edgewater Dr. It is light and bright with fresh paint and open floor plan. The kitchen has been updated with new counter tops and stove. It's open concept is perfect for entertaining. The bathrooms have also been updated with new vanities and paint. It has a private patio area and a fence is being installed for even more privacy in the backyard. There is a single car garage that has room for storage. Call your agent today to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 ELMCREST COURT have any available units?
4531 ELMCREST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 4531 ELMCREST COURT have?
Some of 4531 ELMCREST COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4531 ELMCREST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4531 ELMCREST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 ELMCREST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4531 ELMCREST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 4531 ELMCREST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4531 ELMCREST COURT offers parking.
Does 4531 ELMCREST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 ELMCREST COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 ELMCREST COURT have a pool?
No, 4531 ELMCREST COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4531 ELMCREST COURT have accessible units?
No, 4531 ELMCREST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 ELMCREST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4531 ELMCREST COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4531 ELMCREST COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4531 ELMCREST COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairview Shores 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFairview Shores 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Fairview Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairview Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fairview Shores Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLCombee Settlement, FL
Glencoe, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLViera East, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus