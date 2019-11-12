This charming updated 2/2 duplex is located in the Twin Oaks Patio Homes neighborhood right off of Edgewater Dr. It is light and bright with fresh paint and open floor plan. The kitchen has been updated with new counter tops and stove. It's open concept is perfect for entertaining. The bathrooms have also been updated with new vanities and paint. It has a private patio area and a fence is being installed for even more privacy in the backyard. There is a single car garage that has room for storage. Call your agent today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4531 ELMCREST COURT have any available units?
4531 ELMCREST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4531 ELMCREST COURT have?
Some of 4531 ELMCREST COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4531 ELMCREST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4531 ELMCREST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.