Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4527 Oak Forest Ct

4527 Oak Forest Court · (407) 422-6783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4527 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL 32804
Fairview Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $350 Per Month Discount for July & August

Fully updated 2/2 patio home -- just minutes to College Park, Winter Park and major roads. Nearly new everything! Granite counters, rich, dark-wood kitchen cabinets, designer paint and carpet colors, new appliances, luxurious bathroom with new tile. Unit includes new window shades, ceiling fans, new lights, custom closet shelving, etc. Open plan includes eat-in kitchen, private patio and more. One car garage includes laundry hook up and garage door opener. Lawn service included in lease. One pet allow with approved app, pet deposit & monthly pet rent.

*Rent will return to Market Rate of $1425 on Sept. 1, 2020 for remainder of term.
Located on quiet and tree filled Cul-de-sac, this beautiful patio home is located off Edgewater Drive and is just minutes to the heart of College Park. Close to Winter Park, Maitland, and Downtown Orlando via Fairbanks or Lee Roads/I-4. Near Lake Fairview Park Recreation Center, grocery stores, restaurants and shoppes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 Oak Forest Ct have any available units?
4527 Oak Forest Ct has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4527 Oak Forest Ct have?
Some of 4527 Oak Forest Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 Oak Forest Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Oak Forest Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Oak Forest Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4527 Oak Forest Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4527 Oak Forest Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4527 Oak Forest Ct does offer parking.
Does 4527 Oak Forest Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 Oak Forest Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Oak Forest Ct have a pool?
No, 4527 Oak Forest Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4527 Oak Forest Ct have accessible units?
No, 4527 Oak Forest Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Oak Forest Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4527 Oak Forest Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4527 Oak Forest Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4527 Oak Forest Ct has units with air conditioning.
