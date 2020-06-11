4527 Oak Forest Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $350 Per Month Discount for July & August



Fully updated 2/2 patio home -- just minutes to College Park, Winter Park and major roads. Nearly new everything! Granite counters, rich, dark-wood kitchen cabinets, designer paint and carpet colors, new appliances, luxurious bathroom with new tile. Unit includes new window shades, ceiling fans, new lights, custom closet shelving, etc. Open plan includes eat-in kitchen, private patio and more. One car garage includes laundry hook up and garage door opener. Lawn service included in lease. One pet allow with approved app, pet deposit & monthly pet rent.



*Rent will return to Market Rate of $1425 on Sept. 1, 2020 for remainder of term.

Located on quiet and tree filled Cul-de-sac, this beautiful patio home is located off Edgewater Drive and is just minutes to the heart of College Park. Close to Winter Park, Maitland, and Downtown Orlando via Fairbanks or Lee Roads/I-4. Near Lake Fairview Park Recreation Center, grocery stores, restaurants and shoppes.