Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing location!!!! Charming and cozy 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Winter Park. Very well kept, beautiful hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, light fixtures, grand back yard! Great Landlord. Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Tenants love the home and are relocating. This house is just minutes from downtown Winter Park and I-4. Only non smoking tenants please.