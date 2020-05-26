All apartments in Fairview Shores
Find more places like 1513 Harmon Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview Shores, FL
/
1513 Harmon Ave.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

1513 Harmon Ave.

1513 Harmon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1513 Harmon Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32789
Fairview Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
1513 Harmon Ave. - PENDING - Charming 2/2 plus office bungalow in trendy Orwin Manor. Home features hardwood floors throughout w/ceramic tile in kitchen. New interior paint. Large light and bright Florida room that can easily serve as home office/flex space. Family room has plenty of space for entertaining. Updated spacious master suite w/walk in closet, granite counters and glass shower enclosure. Large partially fenced yard, dog run, and great patio area for outside cookouts, entertaining or reading your favorite book. Excellent proximity to Publix, Fresh Market, Florida Hospital, Rollins College and major highways.Tenant required to use Alvaro Lawn Service @ $80 per month during annual tenancy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4822086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Harmon Ave. have any available units?
1513 Harmon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 1513 Harmon Ave. have?
Some of 1513 Harmon Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Harmon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Harmon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Harmon Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Harmon Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Harmon Ave. offer parking?
No, 1513 Harmon Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1513 Harmon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Harmon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Harmon Ave. have a pool?
No, 1513 Harmon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Harmon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1513 Harmon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Harmon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Harmon Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Harmon Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Harmon Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairview Shores 2 BedroomsFairview Shores 3 Bedrooms
Fairview Shores Apartments with GarageFairview Shores Cheap Places
Fairview Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL
Pine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus