1513 Harmon Ave. - PENDING - Charming 2/2 plus office bungalow in trendy Orwin Manor. Home features hardwood floors throughout w/ceramic tile in kitchen. New interior paint. Large light and bright Florida room that can easily serve as home office/flex space. Family room has plenty of space for entertaining. Updated spacious master suite w/walk in closet, granite counters and glass shower enclosure. Large partially fenced yard, dog run, and great patio area for outside cookouts, entertaining or reading your favorite book. Excellent proximity to Publix, Fresh Market, Florida Hospital, Rollins College and major highways.Tenant required to use Alvaro Lawn Service @ $80 per month during annual tenancy.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4822086)