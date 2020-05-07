871 Marietta Ln

Amenities
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC
*Seeking high quality, long term resident.
*Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications
*We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing
*For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com
*Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005
*Bright and open floor plan
*Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups
*2 Car Garage
*Ample Storage
*Hardwood Laminate Throughout most of Home
*Ceiling Fans
*Upgraded Appliances
*Vaulted Ceilings
*Available to Move In May 10, 2020
*One Small Pet, cat or dog, permitted with Additional Deposit
*Breed Restrictions do Apply
*City of Eustis
*Duke for Electric