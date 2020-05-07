All apartments in Eustis
871 Marietta Ln

871 Marietta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

871 Marietta Lane, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC
*Seeking high quality, long term resident.
*Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications
*We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing
*For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com

*Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005

*Bright and open floor plan
*Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups
*2 Car Garage
*Ample Storage
*Hardwood Laminate Throughout most of Home
*Ceiling Fans
*Upgraded Appliances
*Vaulted Ceilings

*Available to Move In May 10, 2020

*One Small Pet, cat or dog, permitted with Additional Deposit
*Breed Restrictions do Apply

*City of Eustis
*Duke for Electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 Marietta Ln have any available units?
871 Marietta Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 871 Marietta Ln have?
Some of 871 Marietta Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 Marietta Ln currently offering any rent specials?
871 Marietta Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Marietta Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 871 Marietta Ln is pet friendly.
Does 871 Marietta Ln offer parking?
Yes, 871 Marietta Ln offers parking.
Does 871 Marietta Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 Marietta Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Marietta Ln have a pool?
No, 871 Marietta Ln does not have a pool.
Does 871 Marietta Ln have accessible units?
No, 871 Marietta Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Marietta Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 Marietta Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 871 Marietta Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 871 Marietta Ln has units with air conditioning.

