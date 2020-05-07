871 Marietta Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC

*Seeking high quality, long term resident.

*Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications

*We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing

*For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com



*Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005



*Bright and open floor plan

*Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups

*2 Car Garage

*Ample Storage

*Hardwood Laminate Throughout most of Home

*Ceiling Fans

*Upgraded Appliances

*Vaulted Ceilings



*Available to Move In May 10, 2020



*One Small Pet, cat or dog, permitted with Additional Deposit

*Breed Restrictions do Apply



*City of Eustis

*Duke for Electric