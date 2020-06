Amenities

Highly upgraded 1st Floor condo in the Greens at Fountain Lakes. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and a well appointed back-splash. This 2 bedroom condo is located across from the Coconut Point shopping center with shops and restaurants. Fountain Lakes is just 15 minutes from the Ft Myers International airport and Bonita beach. The community offers a 9 hole golf course, pickelball, community pool, tennis courts, exercise room, and library