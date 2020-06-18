All apartments in Estero
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:47 AM

23550 Alamanda DR

23550 Alamanda Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

23550 Alamanda Drive, Estero, FL 34135

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1528 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
PROPERTY AVAILABLE AFTER AUGUST 16TH. Meticulously maintained 3bedrooms, 2bathrooms Ibis model corner condo with 1car garage is offered for lease turnkey furnished. LAKE VIEW, second floor, light and bright residence features wonderful open floor plan. Equipped with 42" cabinets, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown moldings and tile everywhere but the bedrooms. Owner pays for basic cable and internet. Mirasol at Coconut Point is a maintenance-free gated community of only 200 units with amenities including a clubhouse for entertaining, fitness center, heated resort-style pool with cascading waterfall and a separate covered spa, exercise room & billiards. All that Located right across the street from the new Lee Health Coconut Point Facility & Coconut Point Mall which offers an abundance of shopping, restaurants, movie theater and entertainment. Mirasol offers easy access to US 41/Tamiami Trl and I-75. Quick access to Naples, the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) or the sandy white beaches of the Gulf of Mexico all within 20 minutes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23550 Alamanda DR have any available units?
23550 Alamanda DR has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23550 Alamanda DR have?
Some of 23550 Alamanda DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23550 Alamanda DR currently offering any rent specials?
23550 Alamanda DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23550 Alamanda DR pet-friendly?
No, 23550 Alamanda DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23550 Alamanda DR offer parking?
Yes, 23550 Alamanda DR does offer parking.
Does 23550 Alamanda DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23550 Alamanda DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23550 Alamanda DR have a pool?
Yes, 23550 Alamanda DR has a pool.
Does 23550 Alamanda DR have accessible units?
No, 23550 Alamanda DR does not have accessible units.
Does 23550 Alamanda DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23550 Alamanda DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 23550 Alamanda DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 23550 Alamanda DR does not have units with air conditioning.
