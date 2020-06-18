23550 Alamanda DR

Amenities

PROPERTY AVAILABLE AFTER AUGUST 16TH. Meticulously maintained 3bedrooms, 2bathrooms Ibis model corner condo with 1car garage is offered for lease turnkey furnished. LAKE VIEW, second floor, light and bright residence features wonderful open floor plan. Equipped with 42" cabinets, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown moldings and tile everywhere but the bedrooms. Owner pays for basic cable and internet. Mirasol at Coconut Point is a maintenance-free gated community of only 200 units with amenities including a clubhouse for entertaining, fitness center, heated resort-style pool with cascading waterfall and a separate covered spa, exercise room & billiards. All that Located right across the street from the new Lee Health Coconut Point Facility & Coconut Point Mall which offers an abundance of shopping, restaurants, movie theater and entertainment. Mirasol offers easy access to US 41/Tamiami Trl and I-75. Quick access to Naples, the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) or the sandy white beaches of the Gulf of Mexico all within 20 minutes!