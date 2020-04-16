All apartments in Estero
Estero, FL
23540 Via Veneto
23540 Via Veneto

Location

23540 Via Veneto, Estero, FL 34134
Sorrento

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1993 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
This unfurnished, 5th floor luxury condominium is seeking an annual lease. The unit is easily accessed via your private elevator. There have been many upgrades to this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath unit, upgraded 18” tile w/carpeting in the bedrooms, stainless appliances, granite counter-tops and much more. This Unit at Navona at the Colony includes crown molding, 9’4” ceilings, long views of #7 hole on The Colony's award winning golf course and distant bay views. The building boasts an attended front desk, theater room, exercise room and social room as well as a resort style pool and spa with an adjacent Patio Room and barbecue area Tenants may gain membership to The Bay Club a private restaurant with a birds eye of the surrounding Estero Bay and the mangrove preserves for a small transfer fee. AGENTS SEE REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23540 Via Veneto have any available units?
23540 Via Veneto has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23540 Via Veneto have?
Some of 23540 Via Veneto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23540 Via Veneto currently offering any rent specials?
23540 Via Veneto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23540 Via Veneto pet-friendly?
No, 23540 Via Veneto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23540 Via Veneto offer parking?
No, 23540 Via Veneto does not offer parking.
Does 23540 Via Veneto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23540 Via Veneto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23540 Via Veneto have a pool?
Yes, 23540 Via Veneto has a pool.
Does 23540 Via Veneto have accessible units?
No, 23540 Via Veneto does not have accessible units.
Does 23540 Via Veneto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23540 Via Veneto has units with dishwashers.
Does 23540 Via Veneto have units with air conditioning?
No, 23540 Via Veneto does not have units with air conditioning.
