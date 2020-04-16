23540 Via Veneto

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

This unfurnished, 5th floor luxury condominium is seeking an annual lease. The unit is easily accessed via your private elevator. There have been many upgrades to this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath unit, upgraded 18” tile w/carpeting in the bedrooms, stainless appliances, granite counter-tops and much more. This Unit at Navona at the Colony includes crown molding, 9’4” ceilings, long views of #7 hole on The Colony's award winning golf course and distant bay views. The building boasts an attended front desk, theater room, exercise room and social room as well as a resort style pool and spa with an adjacent Patio Room and barbecue area Tenants may gain membership to The Bay Club a private restaurant with a birds eye of the surrounding Estero Bay and the mangrove preserves for a small transfer fee. AGENTS SEE REMARKS