All apartments in Estero
Find more places like 20935 Island Sound CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Estero, FL
/
20935 Island Sound CIR
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:59 PM

20935 Island Sound CIR

20935 Island Sound Circle · (239) 494-5156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Estero
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

20935 Island Sound Circle, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
This tropical oasis is a must see! Situated in the desirable Pelican Sound Community, this 2 bedroom + den, 1st floor corner unit condo (den has been converted into a 3rd bedroom) has a lot to offer. The private screened-in lanai overlooks the beautiful lake and the community boasts an abundance of amenities including bundled golf, pool, tennis courts, restaurants, fitness center, bocce ball courts and a shuttle boat to the beach. Condo also includes a 2-car garage and is fully-furnished. One Month Minimum Rental Required. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Rent includes basic cable, internet, trash removal, landscaping, electric (up to $100/mo.) and water (up to $65/mo.). No pets. Available May - November for $2800/mo., December for $4000 & January for $5500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20935 Island Sound CIR have any available units?
20935 Island Sound CIR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20935 Island Sound CIR have?
Some of 20935 Island Sound CIR's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20935 Island Sound CIR currently offering any rent specials?
20935 Island Sound CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20935 Island Sound CIR pet-friendly?
No, 20935 Island Sound CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20935 Island Sound CIR offer parking?
Yes, 20935 Island Sound CIR does offer parking.
Does 20935 Island Sound CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20935 Island Sound CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20935 Island Sound CIR have a pool?
Yes, 20935 Island Sound CIR has a pool.
Does 20935 Island Sound CIR have accessible units?
No, 20935 Island Sound CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 20935 Island Sound CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 20935 Island Sound CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20935 Island Sound CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 20935 Island Sound CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20935 Island Sound CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Estero 1 BedroomsEstero 2 Bedrooms
Estero Apartments with GymEstero Pet Friendly Places
Estero Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity