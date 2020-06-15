20935 Island Sound CIR

Amenities

garage gym pool bocce court tennis court internet access

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

This tropical oasis is a must see! Situated in the desirable Pelican Sound Community, this 2 bedroom + den, 1st floor corner unit condo (den has been converted into a 3rd bedroom) has a lot to offer. The private screened-in lanai overlooks the beautiful lake and the community boasts an abundance of amenities including bundled golf, pool, tennis courts, restaurants, fitness center, bocce ball courts and a shuttle boat to the beach. Condo also includes a 2-car garage and is fully-furnished. One Month Minimum Rental Required. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Rent includes basic cable, internet, trash removal, landscaping, electric (up to $100/mo.) and water (up to $65/mo.). No pets. Available May - November for $2800/mo., December for $4000 & January for $5500.