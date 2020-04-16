All apartments in Estero
20591 Porthole Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:21 PM

20591 Porthole Court

20591 Porthole Court · (941) 208-2611
Location

20591 Porthole Court, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1891 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Come check out this coastal 3/2 single family home is centrally located in Estero and has all the upgrades. Granite counter-tops, Mahogany woodwork, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, large screened lanai and walk-in shower/tub in master bath. Plenty of parking with 2-car garage and driveway parking. Fresh paint interior and exterior. There are french doors overlooking large backyard and boat dock (No Boat lift) with Gulf access via the Estero River. Small dog under 25 lbs. OK.

Close to everything, including Miromar Outlets, Coconut Point, Gulfcoast Town Center, numerous casual and fine dining restaurants, FGCU, and the airport.

Available: NOW!

TERMS:
Annual Lease
$2,300.00 Per Month
$2,300.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 per adult Application/Background to Realty Group.

PETS:
$500.00 pet deposit

HOA:
$50.00 Application/Background to Quarterdeck Cove HOA
(Fees subject to change)

* The information contained in this listing has been supplied, at least in part by third parties. Therefore, it is believed to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20591 Porthole Court have any available units?
20591 Porthole Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20591 Porthole Court have?
Some of 20591 Porthole Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20591 Porthole Court currently offering any rent specials?
20591 Porthole Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20591 Porthole Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 20591 Porthole Court is pet friendly.
Does 20591 Porthole Court offer parking?
Yes, 20591 Porthole Court does offer parking.
Does 20591 Porthole Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20591 Porthole Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20591 Porthole Court have a pool?
No, 20591 Porthole Court does not have a pool.
Does 20591 Porthole Court have accessible units?
No, 20591 Porthole Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20591 Porthole Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 20591 Porthole Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20591 Porthole Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20591 Porthole Court does not have units with air conditioning.
