20591 Porthole Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Come check out this coastal 3/2 single family home is centrally located in Estero and has all the upgrades. Granite counter-tops, Mahogany woodwork, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, large screened lanai and walk-in shower/tub in master bath. Plenty of parking with 2-car garage and driveway parking. Fresh paint interior and exterior. There are french doors overlooking large backyard and boat dock (No Boat lift) with Gulf access via the Estero River. Small dog under 25 lbs. OK.



Close to everything, including Miromar Outlets, Coconut Point, Gulfcoast Town Center, numerous casual and fine dining restaurants, FGCU, and the airport.



Available: NOW!



TERMS:

Annual Lease

$2,300.00 Per Month

$2,300.00 Security Deposit

$65.00 per adult Application/Background to Realty Group.



PETS:

$500.00 pet deposit



HOA:

$50.00 Application/Background to Quarterdeck Cove HOA

(Fees subject to change)



* The information contained in this listing has been supplied, at least in part by third parties. Therefore, it is believed to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

