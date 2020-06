Amenities

garage gym pool clubhouse hot tub media room

This Villagio unit is 2 bedroom, 2 bath with almost 1500 sq. ft. Garage on ground level. Living area all on one floor on second level. Beautiful kitchen counters with bar area. Master suite has his and her closet and spacious en suite. Community has guest parking [unassigned]. Community has clubhouse, swimming pool, spa, exercise

center, a movie theatre -- all right on site for your enjoyment,