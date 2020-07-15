All apartments in Estero
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

20131 Estero Gardens CIR

20131 Estero Gardens Circle · (239) 691-6811
Location

20131 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1667 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Available for 2021 Season! This spacious condo recently underwent a complete renovation. Enjoy comfort close white shaker cabinets, quartz counters and whirlpool stainless steel appliance package. The entire home features plank tile floors throughout. The large master suite offers a walk-in closet. The master bath features his and her sinks, frameless glass shower with stone listello and roman soaker tub. Meticulously maintained and appointed with tastefully selected furnishings this home is perfect for the most discerning occupant. Situated on a south facing waterfront lot - remote control window treatments reveal plenty of natural light from the oversized screen in lanai. Located in the heart of Estero this desirable community is minutes from the beach, RSW airport, Coconut Point Mall, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets and all that the area has to offer. Villagio is a 24 hour man-gated community equipped with desirable amenities that include multiple swimming pools, hot tub, large fitness center, movie theater, ice cream bar serving royal scoop and on property cafe open every day with full menu.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20131 Estero Gardens CIR have any available units?
20131 Estero Gardens CIR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20131 Estero Gardens CIR have?
Some of 20131 Estero Gardens CIR's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20131 Estero Gardens CIR currently offering any rent specials?
20131 Estero Gardens CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20131 Estero Gardens CIR pet-friendly?
No, 20131 Estero Gardens CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20131 Estero Gardens CIR offer parking?
No, 20131 Estero Gardens CIR does not offer parking.
Does 20131 Estero Gardens CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20131 Estero Gardens CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20131 Estero Gardens CIR have a pool?
Yes, 20131 Estero Gardens CIR has a pool.
Does 20131 Estero Gardens CIR have accessible units?
No, 20131 Estero Gardens CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 20131 Estero Gardens CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20131 Estero Gardens CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 20131 Estero Gardens CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 20131 Estero Gardens CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
