20131 Estero Gardens CIR

Available for 2021 Season! This spacious condo recently underwent a complete renovation. Enjoy comfort close white shaker cabinets, quartz counters and whirlpool stainless steel appliance package. The entire home features plank tile floors throughout. The large master suite offers a walk-in closet. The master bath features his and her sinks, frameless glass shower with stone listello and roman soaker tub. Meticulously maintained and appointed with tastefully selected furnishings this home is perfect for the most discerning occupant. Situated on a south facing waterfront lot - remote control window treatments reveal plenty of natural light from the oversized screen in lanai. Located in the heart of Estero this desirable community is minutes from the beach, RSW airport, Coconut Point Mall, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets and all that the area has to offer. Villagio is a 24 hour man-gated community equipped with desirable amenities that include multiple swimming pools, hot tub, large fitness center, movie theater, ice cream bar serving royal scoop and on property cafe open every day with full menu.