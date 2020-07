Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, like-new home in Tidewaters 55+ Community. This home gets plenty of light with all the sliders and windows. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a Den with a 2 car garage. Master Suite with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Tons of upgrades to include granite countertops, tile backsplash, and more! Wall to Wall Sliders in the Great Room opens to the spacious lanai that overlooks the lake. Close to Entertainment, Shopping, Restaurants, Beaches, and SWFL Int'l Airport.