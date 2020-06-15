19750 Osprey Cove BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access

SUMMER VACATION 90+ DAY RENTAL AVAILABLE! Pristine Condition! Seasonal or Monthly Rental - first time on the market - elegantly furnished and decorated. Beautiful bamboo wood flooring! This two bedroom, two bath unit, with a spacious lanai that looks out at a nature preserve. The owners will pay partial electric, and provides free cable and internet/wifi. The complex offers many amenities - including a clubhouse, large exercise room, and community pool, spa, and hot tub. Located near the Bonita Beach Road for easy availability to Lovers Key or Fort Myers Beach. Excellent shopping area. You will find beach chairs and umbrella waiting for you in the storage unit! So relax and enjoy your stay in beautiful Florida! **This Condo can also be rented as an off-season rental for one month or multi-months - the perfect place for executives and other business people. (This will not be considered for an annual rental.)