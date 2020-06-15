All apartments in Estero
Find more places like 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Estero, FL
/
19750 Osprey Cove BLVD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

19750 Osprey Cove BLVD

19750 Osprey Cove Boulevard · (239) 940-6191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Estero
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

19750 Osprey Cove Boulevard, Estero, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cable included
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
SUMMER VACATION 90+ DAY RENTAL AVAILABLE! Pristine Condition! Seasonal or Monthly Rental - first time on the market - elegantly furnished and decorated. Beautiful bamboo wood flooring! This two bedroom, two bath unit, with a spacious lanai that looks out at a nature preserve. The owners will pay partial electric, and provides free cable and internet/wifi. The complex offers many amenities - including a clubhouse, large exercise room, and community pool, spa, and hot tub. Located near the Bonita Beach Road for easy availability to Lovers Key or Fort Myers Beach. Excellent shopping area. You will find beach chairs and umbrella waiting for you in the storage unit! So relax and enjoy your stay in beautiful Florida! **This Condo can also be rented as an off-season rental for one month or multi-months - the perfect place for executives and other business people. (This will not be considered for an annual rental.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD have any available units?
19750 Osprey Cove BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Estero, FL.
What amenities does 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD have?
Some of 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD's amenities include hardwood floors, cable included, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
19750 Osprey Cove BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD offer parking?
No, 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD has a pool.
Does 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD have accessible units?
No, 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19750 Osprey Cove BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Estero 1 BedroomsEstero 2 Bedrooms
Estero Apartments with GymEstero Pet Friendly Places
Estero Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity