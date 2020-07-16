7261 FRANK REEDER RD

Amenities
Beautiful brand new, country hide away. Ready to rent, on one peaceful,semi-rural acre, this brand new home has a contemporary, open, split floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the great room. The kitchen has granite counters, tile floors,solid wood cabinets, Whirlpool appliances,a breakfast bar, and a big closet pantry. The Great Room is spacious and has lots of natural light. The master suite has a huge bedroom and a big master bath that includes a garden tub,separate,shower ,big his and hers closets and a double vanity.The second bedroom also has a big walk in closet and oversize window to let in lots of light. The guest bath is also large and has a big linen closet. The house has architectural shingles, low e vinyl windows Carrier heating and AC, an extra large hot water heater, septic system,and is situated in a semi rural,quiet ,country setting.