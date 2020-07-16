All apartments in Escambia County
Find more places like 7261 FRANK REEDER RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escambia County, FL
/
7261 FRANK REEDER RD
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:15 AM

7261 FRANK REEDER RD

7261 Frank Reeder Road · (850) 377-0259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7261 Frank Reeder Road, Escambia County, FL 32526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful brand new, country hide away. Ready to rent, on one peaceful,semi-rural acre, this brand new home has a contemporary, open, split floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the great room. The kitchen has granite counters, tile floors,solid wood cabinets, Whirlpool appliances,a breakfast bar, and a big closet pantry. The Great Room is spacious and has lots of natural light. The master suite has a huge bedroom and a big master bath that includes a garden tub,separate,shower ,big his and hers closets and a double vanity.The second bedroom also has a big walk in closet and oversize window to let in lots of light. The guest bath is also large and has a big linen closet. The house has architectural shingles, low e vinyl windows Carrier heating and AC, an extra large hot water heater, septic system,and is situated in a semi rural,quiet ,country setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7261 FRANK REEDER RD have any available units?
7261 FRANK REEDER RD has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7261 FRANK REEDER RD have?
Some of 7261 FRANK REEDER RD's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7261 FRANK REEDER RD currently offering any rent specials?
7261 FRANK REEDER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7261 FRANK REEDER RD pet-friendly?
No, 7261 FRANK REEDER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 7261 FRANK REEDER RD offer parking?
No, 7261 FRANK REEDER RD does not offer parking.
Does 7261 FRANK REEDER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7261 FRANK REEDER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7261 FRANK REEDER RD have a pool?
No, 7261 FRANK REEDER RD does not have a pool.
Does 7261 FRANK REEDER RD have accessible units?
No, 7261 FRANK REEDER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7261 FRANK REEDER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7261 FRANK REEDER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7261 FRANK REEDER RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7261 FRANK REEDER RD has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7261 FRANK REEDER RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd
Ensley, FL 32534
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy
Ferry Pass, FL 32514
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln
Ferry Pass, FL 32514
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALSaraland, ALGulf Shores, ALMiramar Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL
Gonzalez, FLMilton, FLPace, FLWest Pensacola, FLWarrington, FLBellview, FLWright, FLNiceville, FLTillmans Corner, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity