7261 FRANK REEDER RD

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful brand new, country hide away. Ready to rent, on one peaceful,semi-rural acre, this brand new home has a contemporary, open, split floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the great room. The kitchen has granite counters, tile floors,solid wood cabinets, Whirlpool appliances,a breakfast bar, and a big closet pantry. The Great Room is spacious and has lots of natural light. The master suite has a huge bedroom and a big master bath that includes a garden tub,separate,shower ,big his and hers closets and a double vanity.The second bedroom also has a big walk in closet and oversize window to let in lots of light. The guest bath is also large and has a big linen closet. The house has architectural shingles, low e vinyl windows Carrier heating and AC, an extra large hot water heater, septic system,and is situated in a semi rural,quiet ,country setting.