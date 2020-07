Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful fully furnished Condo overlooking Lost Key Golf Course. Enjoy the outdoors in your screened lanai, or relax on the over sized balcony. Complex offers a heated pool, fitness center, barbecue area, tennis, pro-shop, restaurant and membership to the private club and restaurant on the beach. Take the shuttle to the beach and relax on a free beach chair. This unit enjoys one covered parking space under the building. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and cable TV.