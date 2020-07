Amenities

2/2 duplex. Rents with washer, dryer and refrigerator. 10 min from NAS back gate and beaches at Perdido. Screened back porch with storage room. Driveway. Public boat ramp 5 min away. Please call or text Robin at 850-382-1388 to view (Applicant must physically view the rental with agent). Rent is $895 per month, deposit is $895, must have 3 x the income in rent ($2685 per month or $32,220 per year) and a credit score of 620 or higher.