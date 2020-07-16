504 ASHWOOD LN

Amenities

Get ready, because this adorable 3BR/2BA home will not last long. ! Beautiful modern laminate flooring has been installed in the kitchen, and bathrooms, as well as carpet in the living room. You'll find that the master bedroom and ensuite is very spacious with plenty of closet space. The kitchen comes equipped with a fridge, stove top oven, and a dishwasher! The backyard is fully fenced, and has a patio space perfect for grilling. This home is pet friendly under 40lbs, pending approval and $400 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Last but most certainly not least, this wonderful home is just minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, and NAS gate!Property will be held off of market up to 14 days with holding fee and approved app. Lease prep fee of $75.