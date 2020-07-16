All apartments in Escambia County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

504 ASHWOOD LN

504 Ashwood Lane · (855) 981-7516
Location

504 Ashwood Lane, Escambia County, FL 32506
Bay Pine Villas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Get ready, because this adorable 3BR/2BA home will not last long. ! Beautiful modern laminate flooring has been installed in the kitchen, and bathrooms, as well as carpet in the living room. You'll find that the master bedroom and ensuite is very spacious with plenty of closet space. The kitchen comes equipped with a fridge, stove top oven, and a dishwasher! The backyard is fully fenced, and has a patio space perfect for grilling. This home is pet friendly under 40lbs, pending approval and $400 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Last but most certainly not least, this wonderful home is just minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, and NAS gate!Property will be held off of market up to 14 days with holding fee and approved app. Lease prep fee of $75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 ASHWOOD LN have any available units?
504 ASHWOOD LN has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 ASHWOOD LN have?
Some of 504 ASHWOOD LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 ASHWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
504 ASHWOOD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 ASHWOOD LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 ASHWOOD LN is pet friendly.
Does 504 ASHWOOD LN offer parking?
No, 504 ASHWOOD LN does not offer parking.
Does 504 ASHWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 ASHWOOD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 ASHWOOD LN have a pool?
No, 504 ASHWOOD LN does not have a pool.
Does 504 ASHWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 504 ASHWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 504 ASHWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 ASHWOOD LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 ASHWOOD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 ASHWOOD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
