This adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath 1-story patio home is the perfect combination of quality and value. Located 10 minutes to the beach and only 20 minutes from the heart of downtown Pensacola. You'll have immediate access to the dining, culture, festivals, shopping and history of our great city. This home offers amenities such as four sided brick, beautiful luxury plank flooring in all wet areas, and plush stain resistant carpeting in the bedrooms and common areas.