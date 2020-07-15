All apartments in Escambia County
382 GULFVIEW LN
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:29 PM

382 GULFVIEW LN

382 Gulfview Lane · (850) 572-8441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

382 Gulfview Lane, Escambia County, FL 32507
Parasol West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2672 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely fully furnished home located in Parasol West, a gated waterfront community in Perdido Key. Enjoy views of the Gulf, Old River and the community pool. This home has a state of the art kitchen with stainless steel Bosch appliances and granite counter tops. The master suite features a fireplace, Jacuzzi tub and a separate glass shower. This home is built on pilings with one bedroom and bath off the garage, one bedroom and bath on the second floor and three bedrooms, three baths on the third floor. Complex has community boat dock and boat ramp. Why not live at the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 GULFVIEW LN have any available units?
382 GULFVIEW LN has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 382 GULFVIEW LN have?
Some of 382 GULFVIEW LN's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 GULFVIEW LN currently offering any rent specials?
382 GULFVIEW LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 GULFVIEW LN pet-friendly?
No, 382 GULFVIEW LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 382 GULFVIEW LN offer parking?
Yes, 382 GULFVIEW LN offers parking.
Does 382 GULFVIEW LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 GULFVIEW LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 GULFVIEW LN have a pool?
Yes, 382 GULFVIEW LN has a pool.
Does 382 GULFVIEW LN have accessible units?
No, 382 GULFVIEW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 382 GULFVIEW LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 GULFVIEW LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 382 GULFVIEW LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 382 GULFVIEW LN does not have units with air conditioning.
