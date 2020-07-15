3029 CLASSIC DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Too many updates to list in this renovated Beauty!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located conveniently off Bauer Road between Sorrento Rd and Gulf Beach Hwy. Walking distance to Grand Lagoon State Park and only minutes from the beautiful beaches of Perdido Key. Kitchen comes equipped with commercial grade stainless sink and gas stove. The master suite has a large walk in closet and beautiful bathroom that includes garden tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Other great features include formal dining room, 2 car garage, fenced back yard and tons of storage. All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package at an additional cost of $30/mnth. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.