Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3029 CLASSIC DR

3029 Classic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3029 Classic Drive, Escambia County, FL 32507
Perdido Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Too many updates to list in this renovated Beauty!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located conveniently off Bauer Road between Sorrento Rd and Gulf Beach Hwy. Walking distance to Grand Lagoon State Park and only minutes from the beautiful beaches of Perdido Key. Kitchen comes equipped with commercial grade stainless sink and gas stove. The master suite has a large walk in closet and beautiful bathroom that includes garden tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Other great features include formal dining room, 2 car garage, fenced back yard and tons of storage. All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package at an additional cost of $30/mnth. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

