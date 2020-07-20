All apartments in Escambia County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:28 AM

1415 CACAO LN

1415 Cacao Lane · (850) 456-6616
Location

1415 Cacao Lane, Escambia County, FL 32507

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFUL and IMMACULATE home in West Pensacola outside back gate of NAS!!! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living room has tile floors and soaring ceilings with triple french doors opening out to screened patio ~ Formal Dining Room (or office) features hard wood floors ~ Kitchen is fully equipped with high end Stainless Steel Appliances, Plant ledges and under cabinet lighting as well as Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Nook ~ Downstairs has 2 Guest Bedrooms, Guest Bath and Master Bedroom ~ Master bath (also downstairs) has Soaking Tub, Stall Shower, His and Hers closets, toilet closet and Double Vanity ~ Large Laundry Room ~ Upstairs can be used as a 3rd Guest Bedroom or Man Cave and comes with a Full Bath for convenience! ***EXTERIOR FEATURES: HUGE backyard with Privacy Fence ~ Shed for additional storage ~ Screened in Patio as well as uncovered patio for barbecuing ~ Sprinkler System ~ Alarm available for tenant to activate. Lots of Extras in this home - and at a great price! Conveniently located just 10 minutes from back gate of NAS, 10 minutes to Johnson's Beach in Perdido key, Excellent School district! **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 CACAO LN have any available units?
1415 CACAO LN has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1415 CACAO LN have?
Some of 1415 CACAO LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 CACAO LN currently offering any rent specials?
1415 CACAO LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 CACAO LN pet-friendly?
No, 1415 CACAO LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 1415 CACAO LN offer parking?
Yes, 1415 CACAO LN offers parking.
Does 1415 CACAO LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 CACAO LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 CACAO LN have a pool?
No, 1415 CACAO LN does not have a pool.
Does 1415 CACAO LN have accessible units?
No, 1415 CACAO LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 CACAO LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 CACAO LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 CACAO LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 CACAO LN does not have units with air conditioning.
