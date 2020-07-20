1415 CACAO LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFUL and IMMACULATE home in West Pensacola outside back gate of NAS!!! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living room has tile floors and soaring ceilings with triple french doors opening out to screened patio ~ Formal Dining Room (or office) features hard wood floors ~ Kitchen is fully equipped with high end Stainless Steel Appliances, Plant ledges and under cabinet lighting as well as Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Nook ~ Downstairs has 2 Guest Bedrooms, Guest Bath and Master Bedroom ~ Master bath (also downstairs) has Soaking Tub, Stall Shower, His and Hers closets, toilet closet and Double Vanity ~ Large Laundry Room ~ Upstairs can be used as a 3rd Guest Bedroom or Man Cave and comes with a Full Bath for convenience! ***EXTERIOR FEATURES: HUGE backyard with Privacy Fence ~ Shed for additional storage ~ Screened in Patio as well as uncovered patio for barbecuing ~ Sprinkler System ~ Alarm available for tenant to activate. Lots of Extras in this home - and at a great price! Conveniently located just 10 minutes from back gate of NAS, 10 minutes to Johnson's Beach in Perdido key, Excellent School district! **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!