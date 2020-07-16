13261 LILLIAN HWY

Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Unit~ Lillian Hwy. near Perdido Key. Over 600 sq. ft. of living space. Open floor plan with tile floors throughout- no carpet in the entire home.This unit offers a living room that opens to kitchen. Kitchen comes with stove and fridge. Window/wall unit for a/c. No washer and dryer hookups located inside unit. Coin laundry on property. Total electric so no gas bill to worry about. Owner pays for water, sewer, trash and lawn care. Sorry, no pets allowed per owner. Apartment is vacant and will be ready for move in July 17, 2020!