Home
/
Escambia County, FL
/
1067 OAK VIEW DR
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

1067 OAK VIEW DR

1067 Oak View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1067 Oak View Drive, Escambia County, FL 32506
Tarkiln Oaks Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFUL home with LOTS of upgrades!!!! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: New Carpet in all Bedrooms ~ Spacious Living Room with high ceilings, a fireplace and Wood Laminate flooring ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Large kitchen with Breakfast Nook ~ Kitchen features Quartz Counter tops, Double Oven, Tiled Back splash and is fully equipped ~ Split Floor Plan ~ Master bedroom can accommodate large King-sized furniture ~ Master Bathroom with Quartz Counter tops and Double Vanity, Stall shower and Soaking Tub ~ His and Hers Walk-in Closets ~ 3 additional Guest bedrooms have a Guest Bathroom conveniently located between them ~ Inside Laundry Room with Washer / Dryer Hookups *** EXTERIOR FEATURES: Fully Fenced Backyard with Deck for entertaining and backyard BBQ's ~ Enclosed Florida Room ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Sprinkler *** Desirable location, top schools; about 5 min to NAS, 15 to Corry Station & 10 to Perdido Key **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service! Fireplace is “As-Is”. It may or may not be in working condition, and Manager strongly suggests that Tenant determine its use prior to entering into lease if use of fireplace is important to Tenant. Just because one is present does not mean it will be functional as some owners have intentionally sealed them off for the safety of the home and the occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 OAK VIEW DR have any available units?
1067 OAK VIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escambia County, FL.
What amenities does 1067 OAK VIEW DR have?
Some of 1067 OAK VIEW DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 OAK VIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
1067 OAK VIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 OAK VIEW DR pet-friendly?
No, 1067 OAK VIEW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 1067 OAK VIEW DR offer parking?
Yes, 1067 OAK VIEW DR offers parking.
Does 1067 OAK VIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1067 OAK VIEW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 OAK VIEW DR have a pool?
No, 1067 OAK VIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 1067 OAK VIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 1067 OAK VIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 OAK VIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 OAK VIEW DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1067 OAK VIEW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1067 OAK VIEW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
