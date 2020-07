Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Large family room with cathedral ceilings! This home is cozy as well as light and bright. Nice open family room and dining area connect to the open kitchen which has beautiful laminate wood flooring, lots of cabinet space and bright kitchen window. The garage is just off the kitchen so you can unload groceries easily. The master bedroom has a great bay window with window seat as well as a large closet. This home is nicely landscaped on a large corner lot. The home also includes a sprinkler system and a well. Enjoy quiet evenings on the sunroom porch that is air conditioned! There are just too many nice things to list about this well kept home! Come and see for yourself! NO PETS