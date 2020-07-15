308 Pine Glen Court

Amenities

AVAILABLE: through December 2020

RENTED: January through April 2021



Jan-Mar $3,800* / month

Apr-Dec $2,500* / month

*Does not include taxes and fees



Three bedroom / two bath pool home located on a "no outlet" street close to the Heart of Englewood. Enjoy the serenity of the pool area surrounded by Florida vegetation, giving you privacy to enjoy the surroundings while you swim or enjoy a glass of wine or cup of coffee in the screened lanai. There is a fenced area on the side of the home for your small pet(s) to enjoy.

The kitchen is styled with soft close cabinets. an island and stainless appliances that include a convection oven, side by side refrigerator and rare for the area propane gas stove to cook on.

The master bedroom has a king size bed with patio doors that open onto the pool/lanai space. The attached master bath has double sinks and a walk-in shower.

Open concept living area combines the living room, dining area and kitchen. You can also include the pool area by opening the patio doors off the dining area, expanding your entertainment area. There is a 55" flat screen TV in the living are to watch sports or have a movie night.

Bedrooms two and three share the guest bath and have queen beds for guest and/or family. Bedroom three also has patio door that open onto the lanai/pool area.

This home is less than a mile to Olde Historic Dearborn Street, 4.1m to Englewood Beach, 602m to Manasota Beach and 3.6m to Englewood Community Hospital.



