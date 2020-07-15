All apartments in Englewood
Location

308 Pine Glen Court, Englewood, FL 34223
Old Englewood Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 308 Pine Glen Court · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1715 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL***

AVAILABLE: through December 2020
RENTED: January through April 2021

Jan-Mar $3,800* / month
Apr-Dec $2,500* / month
*Does not include taxes and fees

Three bedroom / two bath pool home located on a "no outlet" street close to the Heart of Englewood. Enjoy the serenity of the pool area surrounded by Florida vegetation, giving you privacy to enjoy the surroundings while you swim or enjoy a glass of wine or cup of coffee in the screened lanai. There is a fenced area on the side of the home for your small pet(s) to enjoy.
The kitchen is styled with soft close cabinets. an island and stainless appliances that include a convection oven, side by side refrigerator and rare for the area propane gas stove to cook on.
The master bedroom has a king size bed with patio doors that open onto the pool/lanai space. The attached master bath has double sinks and a walk-in shower.
Open concept living area combines the living room, dining area and kitchen. You can also include the pool area by opening the patio doors off the dining area, expanding your entertainment area. There is a 55" flat screen TV in the living are to watch sports or have a movie night.
Bedrooms two and three share the guest bath and have queen beds for guest and/or family. Bedroom three also has patio door that open onto the lanai/pool area.
This home is less than a mile to Olde Historic Dearborn Street, 4.1m to Englewood Beach, 602m to Manasota Beach and 3.6m to Englewood Community Hospital.

(RLNE3383848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Pine Glen Court have any available units?
308 Pine Glen Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Pine Glen Court have?
Some of 308 Pine Glen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Pine Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
308 Pine Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Pine Glen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Pine Glen Court is pet friendly.
Does 308 Pine Glen Court offer parking?
No, 308 Pine Glen Court does not offer parking.
Does 308 Pine Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Pine Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Pine Glen Court have a pool?
Yes, 308 Pine Glen Court has a pool.
Does 308 Pine Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 308 Pine Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Pine Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Pine Glen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Pine Glen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Pine Glen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
