Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:33 AM

3208 14th Court East

3208 14th Court East · (941) 462-2894
Location

3208 14th Court East, Ellenton, FL 34222
Ellenton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1557 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Annual rental home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the community of South Oak. This magnificent offers with an open floor plan and showcases three bedrooms, two baths plus a two-car garage. The master suite offers an en'suite bathroom with dual sinks and a large shower/bathtub combo plus a walk-in closet. Interior details include,ceramic flooring, crown molding, Corian counter tops, 42" cabinetry just to name a few. The screened in lanai overlooks a lush preserve with a huge oak tree. South Oak is a small enclave of homes located in Ellenton. The location is excellent for shopping and easy commute to St. Pete,Tampa, and Sarasota with I-75 nearby. Lawn care is provided by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 14th Court East have any available units?
3208 14th Court East has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3208 14th Court East have?
Some of 3208 14th Court East's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 14th Court East currently offering any rent specials?
3208 14th Court East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 14th Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 14th Court East is pet friendly.
Does 3208 14th Court East offer parking?
Yes, 3208 14th Court East does offer parking.
Does 3208 14th Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 14th Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 14th Court East have a pool?
No, 3208 14th Court East does not have a pool.
Does 3208 14th Court East have accessible units?
No, 3208 14th Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 14th Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 14th Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 14th Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 14th Court East does not have units with air conditioning.
