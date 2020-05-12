3208 14th Court East

Amenities

Annual rental home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the community of South Oak. This magnificent offers with an open floor plan and showcases three bedrooms, two baths plus a two-car garage. The master suite offers an en'suite bathroom with dual sinks and a large shower/bathtub combo plus a walk-in closet. Interior details include,ceramic flooring, crown molding, Corian counter tops, 42" cabinetry just to name a few. The screened in lanai overlooks a lush preserve with a huge oak tree. South Oak is a small enclave of homes located in Ellenton. The location is excellent for shopping and easy commute to St. Pete,Tampa, and Sarasota with I-75 nearby. Lawn care is provided by the owner.