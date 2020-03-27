6339 PUEBLO AVENUE

Amenities

Beautifully updated corner home now available! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room and separate dining room. Freshly painted inside and out, both bathrooms remodeled luxuriously. LARGE fenced in backyard and front yard! Utility shed in the back! Large two car driveway PLUS additional large driveway on the side for your boat or RV! This home features unique one-of-a-kind amenities and truly has to be experienced. This home is move-in ready today! Call today for a private showing. All room sizes are approximate. REQUIREMENTS: No evictions, No convictions. APPLICATION FEE: $60 per applicant and $40 for every additional applicant. PETS: Up to two dog allowed. $350 one time non-refundable deposit per dog. MOVE IN: First month, Last month, Security Deposit (each equals one month rent).