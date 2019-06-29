5906 Elkhorn Blvd

Amenities
Super clean 2 bedroom / 2 bath available now! - Recently rehabbed - with fresh paint interior/exterior. Fully tiled throughout - stays cool and easy to clean. Newer garage door/motor, energy efficient hot water heater. Ceiling fans throught the home.
$1000/Month
Security deposit -$1000
Pet Deposit - $500 / upon approval
Application fee - $40 / per applicant 18 and older
Online Rental Application! Found at www.LNLconsult.com (must view home first)
Appliances included - Stove and oven
Washer and Dryer Hookups
Enclosed lanai
Call/text with questions or to schedule a showing: 951.708.6012
or email: LNLconsulting.info@gmail.com.
(RLNE2022256)