Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

5906 Elkhorn Blvd

5906 Elkhorn Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5906 Elkhorn Boulevard, Elfers, FL 34690
La Villa Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super clean 2 bedroom / 2 bath available now! - Recently rehabbed - with fresh paint interior/exterior. Fully tiled throughout - stays cool and easy to clean. Newer garage door/motor, energy efficient hot water heater. Ceiling fans throught the home.

$1000/Month
Security deposit -$1000
Pet Deposit - $500 / upon approval
Application fee - $40 / per applicant 18 and older
Online Rental Application! Found at www.LNLconsult.com (must view home first)
Appliances included - Stove and oven
Washer and Dryer Hookups
Enclosed lanai

Call/text with questions or to schedule a showing: 951.708.6012
or email: LNLconsulting.info@gmail.com.

(RLNE2022256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Elkhorn Blvd have any available units?
5906 Elkhorn Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5906 Elkhorn Blvd have?
Some of 5906 Elkhorn Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Elkhorn Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Elkhorn Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Elkhorn Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5906 Elkhorn Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5906 Elkhorn Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5906 Elkhorn Blvd offers parking.
Does 5906 Elkhorn Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 Elkhorn Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Elkhorn Blvd have a pool?
No, 5906 Elkhorn Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5906 Elkhorn Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5906 Elkhorn Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Elkhorn Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5906 Elkhorn Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5906 Elkhorn Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5906 Elkhorn Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
