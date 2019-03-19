All apartments in Elfers
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5207 Suwannee Dr

5207 Suwannee Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5207 Suwannee Dr, Elfers, FL 34652
Grove Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New rental opportunity in the New Port Richey area. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is ready to move into. It has central A/C, tile floors, and a large fenced in yard.

Deposit is 1st month, last month, and security deposit. ($2850)
No need to worry about foreclosure or short sale, stable owner. We are looking for a good, reliable tenant. Application fee is $75 per adult.
$350 non-refundable pet fee

Requirements are-

*ALL applicants over 18 MUST fill out an application. Any unauthorized person living in the home after occupancy will result in a 7 day move out notice.

* Close to 3 times the monthly rental amount in total gross household income (before taxes) This has to be verifiable (on paper) income. If you do not meet this requirement but have little debt/acceptable credit, we will consider.

* We will run a credit check. We understand that not everyone's credit is perfect. We will take a look at the whole picture, such as income and rental history to help make an educated decision.

* We WILL run a national background check. Before applying, please make us aware of any prior issues to avoid unnecessary application fees.

* Looking for good, verifiable rental history. It would be best to disclose any issues before submitting an application and paying an application fee.

*Pets ok. We will need a picture of your pet(s) for approval and any unauthorized pet after occupancy will result in a 7 day move out notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Suwannee Dr have any available units?
5207 Suwannee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 5207 Suwannee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Suwannee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Suwannee Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 Suwannee Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5207 Suwannee Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5207 Suwannee Dr offers parking.
Does 5207 Suwannee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Suwannee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Suwannee Dr have a pool?
No, 5207 Suwannee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Suwannee Dr have accessible units?
No, 5207 Suwannee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Suwannee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Suwannee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Suwannee Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5207 Suwannee Dr has units with air conditioning.
