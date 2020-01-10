All apartments in Elfers
5204 SKYLAND DRIVE

5204 Skyland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Skyland Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Hills

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single-family home sets on a lovely lot with no neighbors directly behind you.
Call the office to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE have any available units?
5204 SKYLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5204 SKYLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5204 SKYLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
