Elfers, FL
5023 THAMES DR
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5023 THAMES DR

5023 Thames Place · (727) 853-6824
Location

5023 Thames Place, Elfers, FL 34652
Silver Oaks Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5023 THAMES DR · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY - ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY, MAHOGANY SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, DOUBLE SINK VANITY GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH WITH SHAKER CABINET IN BATHROOM, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, FENCED IN BACKYARD, QUICK ACCESS TO INTERSTATE, DINING AND SHOPPING.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(727) 853-6824

(RLNE5849554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5023 THAMES DR have any available units?
5023 THAMES DR has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5023 THAMES DR have?
Some of 5023 THAMES DR's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5023 THAMES DR currently offering any rent specials?
5023 THAMES DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5023 THAMES DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5023 THAMES DR is pet friendly.
Does 5023 THAMES DR offer parking?
No, 5023 THAMES DR does not offer parking.
Does 5023 THAMES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5023 THAMES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5023 THAMES DR have a pool?
No, 5023 THAMES DR does not have a pool.
Does 5023 THAMES DR have accessible units?
No, 5023 THAMES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5023 THAMES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5023 THAMES DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5023 THAMES DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5023 THAMES DR has units with air conditioning.
