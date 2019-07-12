4921 Beacon Hill Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

- This property is available for lease-to-own option by LTOREALESTATE.COM

Minimum required before move-IN: $9000.00.

Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year. If you decide to purchase this property, the entire Option Deposit and all timely rental payment made within the contract term of one year will get applied towards the purchase price and closing cost.



This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has a large living room, enclosed Florida Room that can be easily used as a 3rd bedroom or additional living space. Home has a partially fenced yard and one car attached garage. Updated electric, new HVAC, New Septic Drain field and main line.



(RLNE4811728)