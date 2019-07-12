All apartments in Elfers
4921 Beacon Hill Dr
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:19 AM

4921 Beacon Hill Dr

4921 Beacon Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Beacon Hill Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Beacon Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- This property is available for lease-to-own option by LTOREALESTATE.COM
Minimum required before move-IN: $9000.00.
Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year. If you decide to purchase this property, the entire Option Deposit and all timely rental payment made within the contract term of one year will get applied towards the purchase price and closing cost.

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has a large living room, enclosed Florida Room that can be easily used as a 3rd bedroom or additional living space. Home has a partially fenced yard and one car attached garage. Updated electric, new HVAC, New Septic Drain field and main line.

(RLNE4811728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

